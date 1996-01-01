4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the IUPAC name and indicate if the alkyl halide is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) 4-bromo-2,2-dimethylpentane; secondary alkyl halide
(ii) 1-chloro-1-methylbutane; secondary alkyl halide
B
(i) 4-bromo-2-methylhexane; secondary alkyl halide
(ii) 3-chloropentane; primary alkyl halide
C
(i) 2-bromo-4,4-dimethylpentane; tertiary alkyl halide
(ii) 3-chloropentane; secondary alkyl halide
D
(i) 4-bromo-2,2-dimethylpentane; secondary alkyl halide
(ii) 3-chloropentane; secondary alkyl halide
