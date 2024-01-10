The hydride ion affinity (HIA) is a measure of carbocation stability. The difference in HIA for a secondary allylic carbocation and a tertiary allylic carbocation is 12 kcal/mol. Assuming that this is also the difference in the energies of the transition state for the carbocation formations, estimate the rate difference.
The formation of the tertiary allylic carbocation is 12 times faster than the formation of the primary allylic carbocation.
The formation of the tertiary allylic carbocation is 6.3×109 times faster than the formation of the primary allylic carbocation.
The formation of the tertiary primary carbocation is 12 times faster than the formation of the tertiary allylic carbocation.
The formation of the tertiary primary carbocation is 6.3×109 times faster than the formation of the tertiary allylic carbocation.