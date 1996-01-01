2. Molecular Representations
Functional Groups
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the following carbocation as primary (1°), secondary (2°), tertiary (3°), or quaternary (4°), based on the carbon atom with the positive charge.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Primary (1°)
B
Secondary (2°)
C
Tertiary (3°)
D
Quaternary (4°)