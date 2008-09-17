Compound A with the molecular formula C 7 H 12 has an ethyl group and a cyclic ring. It reacts with one equivalent of H 2 , Pd/C to produce B. The hydroboration-oxidation reaction of A produces a pair of enantiomers, C and D. After the ozonolysis of A, a reaction with dimethyl sulfide produces E with the chemical formula C 7 H 12 O 2 , which contains one aldehyde and one ketone functional group. Draw the structures for A–E.