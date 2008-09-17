10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Compound A with the molecular formula C7H12 has an ethyl group and a cyclic ring. It reacts with one equivalent of H2, Pd/C to produce B. The hydroboration-oxidation reaction of A produces a pair of enantiomers, C and D. After the ozonolysis of A, a reaction with dimethyl sulfide produces E with the chemical formula C7H12O2, which contains one aldehyde and one ketone functional group. Draw the structures for A–E.
