17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
17. Aromaticity Aromatic Hydrocarbons
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the ion given below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If the ion is aromatic/antiaromatic, calculate the n in the Hückel's/Breslow's rule. If it is nonaromatic, justify your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
Determine whether the ion given below is aromatic, antiaromatic, or nonaromatic. If the ion is aromatic/antiaromatic, calculate the n in the Hückel's/Breslow's rule. If it is nonaromatic, justify your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ion is aromatic, and n = 1.
B
The ion is aromatic, and n = 2.
C
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 1.
D
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 2.
E
The ion is nonaromatic because the molecule is not planar.