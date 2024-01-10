3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
77PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which between Cl- and Br- is the harder Lewis base. Justify your answer.
A
Br- is the harder base because it is more stable due to its larger size, giving it a greater tendency to accept electrons.
B
Cl- is the harder base because it is less stable due to its smaller size, giving it a greater tendency to accept electrons.
C
Br- is the harder base because it is more stable due to its larger size, giving it a greater tendency to donate electrons.
D
Cl- is the harder base because it is less stable due to its smaller size, giving it a greater tendency to donate electrons.