9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Acetylide
9. Alkenes and Alkynes Acetylide
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Show which halides can be used with acetylene as starting material to synthesize the following compounds.
a. Pent-1-yne
b. But-2-yne
c. Pent-2-yne
Show which halides can be used with acetylene as starting material to synthesize the following compounds.
a. Pent-1-yne
b. But-2-yne
c. Pent-2-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a). 1-bromopropane
(b). 2 moles of bromomethane
(c). (i). 1-bromoethane (ii). bromomethane
(b). 2 moles of bromomethane
(c). (i). 1-bromoethane (ii). bromomethane
B
(a). 1-bromopentane
(b). 1-bromoethane
(c). (i). 1-bromoethane (ii). 1-bromoethane
(b). 1-bromoethane
(c). (i). 1-bromoethane (ii). 1-bromoethane
C
(a). 1-bromopropane
(b). 2 moles of 1-bromoethane
(c). 1-bromopropane
(b). 2 moles of 1-bromoethane
(c). 1-bromopropane
D
(a). 1-bromopropane
(b). 1-bromobutane
(c). 1-bromopropane
(b). 1-bromobutane
(c). 1-bromopropane