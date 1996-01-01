1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether each species in the following list will have delocalized electrons or not.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
All three species have delocalized electrons
B
(a) has delocalized electrons
(b) doesn't have delocalized electrons
(c) has delocalized electrons
C
(a) has delocalized electrons
(b) has delocalized electrons
(c) doesn't have delocalized electrons
D
(a) doesn't have delocalized electrons
(b) doesn't have delocalized electrons
(c) has delocalized electrons
