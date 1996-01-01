1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
Benzyl chloride undergoes SN1 substitution at a rate almost equal to that of a tertiary halide although it is a primary halide. Draw its resonance forms to explain this increased reactivity.
