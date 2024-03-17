3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
52PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist conducts a reaction that produces protons buffered at pH = 9.8. Determine if it is better to use a protonated triethylamine/triethylamine buffer (pKa of protonated triethylamine = 10.8) or would be better to use an ammonium/ammonia buffer (pKa of ammonium = 9.3) instead.
