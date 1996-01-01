Suppose a miniscule amount of a nonpolar moderately toxic compound was put into a small body of water that contains a small population of fish. Would it be safer to drink the water or eat the fish? Justify your answer.
It is safer to drink the water than to eat the fish because the fish contains compounds that could dissolve the toxic compound concentrating it within its body.
It is safer to drink water than to eat fish because water will dissolve the toxic compound and the amount you can consume will be so small that it will not be harmful.
It is safer to eat the fish than to drink the water because water will dissolve the toxic compound and contain the most of it.
It is safer to eat the fish than to drink the water because the fish contains compounds that repel the toxic compound, making it safe to eat.