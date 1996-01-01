3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given Keq value, identify the weakest acid and the weakest base in the reaction given below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Weakest acid: ethyne
B
Weakest acid: water
C
Weakest acid: ethynide
D
Weakest acid: water
