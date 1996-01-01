17. Aromaticity
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Shown below is the MO energy diagram of a cyclooctatetraene derivative. Does the MO energy diagram correspond to a stable or unstable configuration? Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The MO energy diagram corresponds to a stable configuration because the non-bonding molecular orbitals are empty.
B
The MO energy diagram corresponds to a stable configuration because all electrons in bonding molecular orbitals are paired.
C
The MO energy diagram corresponds to an unstable configuration because two electrons are located in two different nonbonding orbitals, indicating a diradical character.
D
The MO energy diagram corresponds to an unstable configuration because all bonding molecular orbitals are filled with electrons.