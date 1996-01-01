Why are all the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene of the same length (1.39 Å)? Note: The average bond length of C―C is 1.53 Å and C=C is 1.31 Å.
All the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene are of the same length because the σ electrons in benzene are delocalized evenly among the six carbon atoms via hybridization.
All the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene are of the same length because the σ electrons in benzene are delocalized evenly among the six carbon atoms via isomerism.
All the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene are of the same length because the π electrons in benzene are delocalized evenly among the six carbon atoms via the inductive effect.
All the carbon-carbon bonds in benzene are of the same length because the π electrons in benzene are delocalized evenly among the six carbon atoms via resonance.