3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the below-given molecule as an electrophile or a nucleophile. Provide a reason.
A
It is an electrophile because it has a pi bond with an electronegative atom.
B
It is a nucleophile because of the carbanion in its second resonance form.
C
It is neither a nucleophile nor an electrophile because it lacks any positively or negatively charged atoms.
D
We can not determine this using the given data.