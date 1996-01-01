18. Reactions of Aromatics:EAS and Beyond
Benzyne
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Regioselectivity is not usually observed in benzyne mechanisms. However, why does the reaction shown produce a highly regioselective product?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A highly regioselective product is produced because of the presence of an electron-donating group.
B
A highly regioselective product is produced because of the presence of an electron-withdrawing group.
C
A highly regioselective product is produced because of the presence of a good leaving group.
D
A highly regioselective product is produced because of the presence of a bad leaving group.