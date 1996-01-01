19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition
Naming Aldehydes
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition Naming Aldehydes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
- CH3CH=CHCHO
Name the following compound. Give both an IUPAC and a common name if possible.
- CH3CH=CHCHO
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
IUPAC name: 2-butaldehyde
Common name: not possible
Common name: not possible
B
IUPAC name: but-2-enal
Common name: not possible
Common name: not possible
C
IUPAC name: but-2-enal
Common name: propionaldehyde
Common name: propionaldehyde
D
IUPAC name: 2-butaldehyde
Common name: butyraldehyde
Common name: butyraldehyde