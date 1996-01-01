Draw the mechanism for the reaction of 3-methylbutanoic acid and oxalyl chloride to form 3-methylbutanoyl chloride. The mechanism is similar to that of the reaction of thionyl chloride (SOCl 2 ) with a carboxylic acid. It starts with the formation of a mixed acid anhydride intermediate. This anhydride undergoes nucleophilic acyl substitution by the chloride ion, to remove the leaving group which further breaks into carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and chloride ion.