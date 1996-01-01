10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
I. Write the products formed in the reaction of (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene with H2O in the presence of H2SO4. Indicate which stereoisomers are formed, if possible.
II. State whether the two alkenes form the same or different products.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
II. Both (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene will form a same product
B
II. Both (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene form a racemic mixture of same products
C
II. (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene will form different products
D
II. Both (E)-pent-2-ene and (Z)-pent-2-ene form a racemic mixture of 2-pentanol and an achiral 3-pentanol.