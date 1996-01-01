21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Tautomerization
21. Enolate Chemistry:Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon Tautomerization
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student tried to synthesize the octapeptide Thr-Pro-Glu-His-Tyr-Asn-Ile-Gln in the lab and got a yield of 85% for the addition of each amino acid to the chain. What is the overall yield for the synthesis of Thr-Pro-Glu-His-Tyr-Asn-Ile-Gln?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
23%
B
27%
C
32%
D
37%