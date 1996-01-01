17. Aromaticity
Naming Benzene Rings
17. Aromaticity Naming Benzene Rings
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the appropriate name for each of the compounds shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 3-nitrostyrene
(ii): 2-bromobenzoic acid
(iii): benzyl ethyl ether
B
(i): 2-vinylnitrobenzene
(ii): 2-bromobenzoic acid
(iii): benzyl ethyl ether
C
(i): 2-vinylnitrobenzene
(ii): 2-carboxylicbromobenzene
(iii): ethyl phenyl ether
D
(i): 3-nitrostyrene
(ii): 2-bromobenzoic acid
(iii): ethyl phenyl ether
