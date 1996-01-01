17. Aromaticity
Naming Benzene Rings
17. Aromaticity Naming Benzene Rings
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the appropriate name for each of the compounds shown below.
Give the appropriate name for each of the compounds shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): phenylbromo
(ii): 2-phenylbut-3-yne
(iii): 2-methylphenol
(ii): 2-phenylbut-3-yne
(iii): 2-methylphenol
B
(i): 2-bromobenzene
(ii): 3-phenylbut-1-yne
(iii): 2-hydroxytoluene
(ii): 3-phenylbut-1-yne
(iii): 2-hydroxytoluene
C
(i): bromobenzene
(ii): 3-phenylbut-1-yne
(iii): 2-methylphenol
(ii): 3-phenylbut-1-yne
(iii): 2-methylphenol