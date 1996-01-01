5. Chirality
Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
5. Chirality Test 3:Disubstituted Cycloalkanes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following molecules:
a. cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane
b. 2-bromobutane
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the plane of symmetry. If there is no plane of symmetry, determine whether the molecule is chiral or achiral.
Consider the following molecules:
a. cis-1,3-dimethylcyclobutane
b. 2-bromobutane
For each compound, determine whether the molecule has an internal plane of symmetry. If it does, draw the plane of symmetry. If there is no plane of symmetry, determine whether the molecule is chiral or achiral.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D