20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS
Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20. Carboxylic Acid Derivatives:NAS Carboxylic Acid Derivatives
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Explain why a base cannot increase the rate of aminolysis of an ester.
A. Because the base would protonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
B. Because the base would compete with the amine for the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
C. Because the base would deprotonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
D. None of these.
Explain why a base cannot increase the rate of aminolysis of an ester.
A. Because the base would protonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
B. Because the base would compete with the amine for the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
C. Because the base would deprotonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
D. None of these.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because the base would protonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
B
Because the base would compete with the amine for the nucleophilic acyl substitution.
C
Because the base would deprotonate the amine and it would lose its nucleophilicity.
D
None of these.