5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
5. Chirality Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Write a three-dimensional structure for bromocyclohexane and cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane. Star all asymmetric carbons in the structure you draw.
(ii) Draw the mirror image for each three-dimensional structure, and state whether the mirror images and the structures you drew in part (i) are enantiomers or identical molecules.
(i) Write a three-dimensional structure for bromocyclohexane and cis-1,2-dibromocyclobutane. Star all asymmetric carbons in the structure you draw.
(ii) Draw the mirror image for each three-dimensional structure, and state whether the mirror images and the structures you drew in part (i) are enantiomers or identical molecules.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D