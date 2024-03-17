A researcher wanted to synthesize 1,7-dimethylcycloheptane-1,4-diol. So, he added an equivalent of 8-oxabicyclo[5.1.0]octan-4-ol to a solution of methylmagnesium bromide in diethyl ether, and then added dilute hydrochloric acid. But he did not get his desired product. Identify the products that were produced.



