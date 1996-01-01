10. Addition Reactions
Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
10. Addition Reactions Acid-Catalyzed Hydration
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
In contrast to hydroboration-oxidation, acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes is not stereospecific. Provide two reasons why.
In contrast to hydroboration-oxidation, acid-catalyzed hydration of alkenes is not stereospecific. Provide two reasons why.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) The electrophile could add on either side of the planar carbocation intermediate.
(ii) The possibility of the carbocation intermediate to form two resonance structures.
(ii) The possibility of the carbocation intermediate to form two resonance structures.
B
(i) The nucleophile could add on either side of the planar carbocation intermediate.
(ii) The bond between the carbocation and the adjacent carbon could rotate prior to the nucleophilic attack.
(ii) The bond between the carbocation and the adjacent carbon could rotate prior to the nucleophilic attack.
C
(i) The nucleophile could add on either side of the planar carbanion intermediate.
(ii) The bond between the carbanion and the adjacent carbon could rotate prior to the nucleophilic attack.
(ii) The bond between the carbanion and the adjacent carbon could rotate prior to the nucleophilic attack.
D
(i) The electrophile could add on either side of the planar carbocation intermediate.
(ii) The possibility of a carbanion intermediate rearrangement.
(ii) The possibility of a carbanion intermediate rearrangement.