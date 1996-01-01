3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
3. Acids and Bases Reaction Mechanism
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the type of each of the arrows displayed in the following arrow-pushing mechanism.
Type I: nucleophilic attack by a lone pair of electrons
Type II: heterolytic cleavage of a σ bond
Type III: nucleophilic attack by the π electrons
Type IV: dissociation of a π bond
Type V: formation of a π bond
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Arrow (a) = type I
Arrow (b) = type II
Arrow (c) = type II
Arrow (d) = type I
B
Arrow (a) = type II
Arrow (b) = type I
Arrow (c) = type III
Arrow (d) = type V
C
Arrow (a) = type I
Arrow (b) = type IV
Arrow (c) = type II
Arrow (d) = type II
D
Arrow (a) = type IV
Arrow (b) = type II
Arrow (c) = type III
Arrow (d) = type I
