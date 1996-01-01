7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
(S)-3-bromobut-1-ene is optically active but loses its optical activity when it is treated with a solution of potassium bromide. Explain using a mechanism.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Substrates with S stereochemistry always get racemized in substitution reactions.
B
The formation of a carbocation in this reaction results in racemization.
C
Alkyl bromides are more prone to racemization than other alkyl halides.
D
Racemization takes place because the reaction medium is aqueous.