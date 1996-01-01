5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
31PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the following structures, assign the configuration of each asymmetric carbon, determine the structure as chiral or achiral, show any plane of symmetry and label any meso structure.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) An achiral molecule with an (S) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) A chiral molecule with an (R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
B
(a) A chiral molecule with an (R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) A chiral molecule with an (R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
C
(a) A meso structure with an (R,S) configuration, without a plane of symmetry
(b) A chiral molecule with an (R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
D
(a) A chiral molecule with an (R) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
(b) An achiral molecule with an (S) configuration, without a plane of symmetry and no meso structure
