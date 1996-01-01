5. Chirality
Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
5. Chirality Constitutional Isomers vs. Stereoisomers
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Classify the relationship between the pairs of structures given below as the same compound, constitutional isomers, cis-trans isomers, or different compounds.
Classify the relationship between the pairs of structures given below as the same compound, constitutional isomers, cis-trans isomers, or different compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Constitutional Isomers
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
B
(i) Same Compound
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
C
(i) Different Compounds
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
(ii) Cis-Trans Isomers
D
(i) Constitutional Isomers
(ii) Same Compound
(ii) Same Compound