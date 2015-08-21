10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
The position of triple bonds in alkynes can be determined through oxidative cleavages. An unknown alkyne gives dodecanedioic acid as shown below. Propose the structure of this alkyne.
