10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
10. Addition Reactions Alkyne Oxidative Cleavage
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The positions of triple bonds in alkynes can be determined through oxidative cleavage. An unknown alkyne gives malonic acid and two equivalents of carbon dioxide, as shown below. Propose the structure of this alkyne.
The positions of triple bonds in alkynes can be determined through oxidative cleavage. An unknown alkyne gives malonic acid and two equivalents of carbon dioxide, as shown below. Propose the structure of this alkyne.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D