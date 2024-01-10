7. Substitution Reactions
Nucleophilic Substitution
7. Substitution Reactions Nucleophilic Substitution
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
An intramolecular substitution reaction occurs when (1R,2R)-2-chlorocyclohexanol is treated with a base like NaOH to produce a cyclic ether. However, when (1S,2R)-2-chlorocyclohexanol is reacted under the same conditions, a diol forms instead. Explain.
An intramolecular substitution reaction occurs when (1R,2R)-2-chlorocyclohexanol is treated with a base like NaOH to produce a cyclic ether. However, when (1S,2R)-2-chlorocyclohexanol is reacted under the same conditions, a diol forms instead. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) occurs because the intramolecular nucleophile has better backside access to the leaving group compared to the conditions in (ii).
B
(i) occurs because it forms a more stable carbocation compared to the conditions in (ii).
C
(i) occurs because it is more susceptible to rearrangement compared to the conditions in (ii).
D
(i) occurs because it has a more acidic OH compared to the conditions in (ii).