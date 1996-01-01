1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the compound given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Are there any major resonance contributors which contribute equally to the resonance hybrid?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, all resonance are major resonance as they contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
B
Yes, all resonance are major resonance as they contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
C
Yes, all resonance are major resonance as they contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
D
Yes, all resonance are major resonance as they contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.