9. Alkenes and Alkynes
Alkene Stability
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
When one equivalent of Br2 reacts with 2,3-dimethylbuta-1,3-diene, two alkene products are formed. Determine which alkene is more stable. Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Alkene (b) is more stable due to a lower degree of substitution around the double bond.
B
Alkene (b) is more stable due to a higher degree of substitution around the double bond.
C
Alkene (a) is more stable due to the trans geometry.
D
Alkene (a) is more stable due to a higher degree of substitution around the double bond.