16. Conjugated Systems
Predict whether the given molecule would absorb in the visible region or not.
A
The given molecule is expected to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum
B
The given molecule is not expected to absorb in the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum
C
Not enough information is given to answer the problem.