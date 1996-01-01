16. Conjugated Systems
HOMO LUMO
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the molecule that will most likely absorb light in the visible region.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Molecule A will most likely absorb light in the visible region.
B
Molecule B will most likely absorb light in the visible region.
C
Both of the molecules will most likely absorb light in the visible region.
D
Neither of the molecules will absorb light in the visible region.