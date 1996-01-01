1. A Review of General Chemistry
Molecular Geometry
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Estimate the bond angles in the following.
a. tert-butyl radical
b. tert-butyl cation
c. tert-butyl anion
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. 120°
b. 120°
c. 107.3°
B
a. 109.5°
b. 120°
c. 110.5°
C
a. 109.5°°
b. 180°
c. 109.5°
D
a. 120°
b. 109.5°°
c. 107.3°
