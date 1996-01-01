2. Molecular Representations
How To Determine Solubility
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Arrange 1-propoxypropane (CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH2CH3), water (H2O), and propan-1-ol (CH 3CH2CH2OH) in increasing order of their ability to dissolve the following:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
propan-1-ol < 1-propoxypropane < water
B
propan-1-ol < water < 1-propoxypropane
C
1-propoxypropane < water < propan-1-ol
D
1-propoxypropane < propan-1-ol < water