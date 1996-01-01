7. Substitution Reactions
Substitution Comparison
7. Substitution Reactions Substitution Comparison
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following substitution reactions taking place in ethanol, determine which reaction would be faster.
CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2O− or CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2S−
For the following substitution reactions taking place in ethanol, determine which reaction would be faster.
CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2O− or CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2S−
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2S−
B
CH3CH2CH2Br + CH3CH2O−
C
They have the same reactivity
D
Reactivity cannot be compared