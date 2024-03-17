Organic Chemistry
Determine which is the stronger between the given nucleophiles, using alcohol as the solvent, in the SN2 reaction. Explain.
(i) CH3CH2CH(CH3)O− or CH3CH2CH2CH2O−
(ii) Br− or F−
(i) CH3CH2CH2CH2O−; CH3CH2CH2CH2O− is less electronegative and more hindered.
(ii) Br−; Br− is larger and less electronegative than F−.
(i) CH3CH2CH(CH3)O−; CH3CH2CH(CH3)O− is more sterically hindered.
(ii) Br−; Br− is smaller and more electronegative than F−.
(i) CH3CH2CH2CH2O−; CH3CH2CH2CH2O− is less sterically hindered.
(ii) F−; F− is smaller and more electronegative than Br−.