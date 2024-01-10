6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether the ∆S° for the given reaction is expected to be less than, greater than, or equal to 0. Explain.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
∆S° is expected to be less than 0 because the number of moles decreases from the reactant side to the product side.
B
∆S° is expected to be greater than 0 because the number of moles increases from the reactant side to the product side.
C
∆S° is expected to be equal to 0 because the number of moles does not change from the reactant side to the product side.