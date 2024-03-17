Organic Chemistry
Draw all possible structures of ethers with a molecular formula of C4H10O. Provide their systematic names and common names.
I.
Systematic name: 2-isopropoxypropane
Common name: diisopropyl ether
II.
Systematic name: 1-methoxypropane
Common name: methyl propyl ether
III.
Systematic name: 2-methoxypropane
Common name: isopropyl methyl ether
IV.
Systematic name: 2-methoxy-2-methylpropane
Common name: tert-butyl methyl ether
Systematic name: 1-ethoxypropane
Common name: ethyl propyl ether
Systematic name: ethoxyethane
Common name: diethyl ether