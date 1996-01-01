3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without knowing the pKa values of the following structures, identify the least reactive base among them. Justify your choice.
Structure (a) is less reactive due to the smaller size of the oxygen atom.
Structure (b) is less reactive due to the larger size of the sulfur atom.
Both are equally basic because both oxygen and sulfur belong to the same group of the periodic table.
We can not determine this without knowing the pKa values.