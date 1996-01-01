Enumerate the differences between the IR and 1H NMR spectra of butyramide and those of N,N-diethylbutyramide.
IR spectra:
No N-H band at around 3300 cm–1 for N,N-diethylbutyramide
1H NMR spectra:
No N-H bands at 6-8 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide; Additional N,N-diethyl peaks at 2-4 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide
IR spectra:
No N-H band at around 1700 cm–1 for N,N-diethylbutyramide
1H NMR spectra:
No N-H bands at 6-8 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide; Additional N,N-diethyl peaks at 2-4 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide
IR spectra:
No N-H band at around 1700 cm–1 for N,N-diethylbutyramide
1H NMR spectra:
No N-H bands at 2-4 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide; Additional N,N-diethyl peaks at 6-8 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide
IR spectra:
No N-H band at around 3300 cm–1 for N,N-diethylbutyramide
1H NMR spectra:
No N-H bands at 2-4 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide; Additional N,N-diethyl peaks at 6-8 ppm for N,N-diethylbutyramide