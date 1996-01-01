7. Substitution Reactions
SN2 Reaction
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which member in each of the given pairs of compounds is better at SN2 reactions?
(a) cyclopentyl iodide or 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane
(b) tert-butyl bromide or 2-methyl-1-bromopropane
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane is better than cyclopentyl iodide
(b) 2-methyl-1-bromopropane is better than tert-butyl bromide.
B
(a) cyclopentyl iodide is better than 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane
(b) 2-methyl-1-bromopropane is better than tert-butyl bromide.
C
(a) cyclopentyl iodide is better than 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane
(b) tert-butyl bromide is better than 2-methyl-1-bromopropane.
D
(a) 1-iodo-1-methylcyclopentane is better than cyclopentyl iodide
(b) tert-butyl bromide is better than 2-methyl-1-bromopropane.
