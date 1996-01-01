1. A Review of General Chemistry
Intro to Organic Chemistry
32PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the significant resonance contributors for the species given below. Indicate which components are major and which are minor contributors. Do all the resonance contributors contribute equally to the resonance hybrid? If not, identify the major and minor contributors.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Yes, all the resonance forms contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
B
No, all the resonance forms do not contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
C
Yes, all the resonance forms contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.
D
No, all the resonance forms do not contribute equally to the resonance hybrid.