6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Gibbs Free Energy
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the presence of a base, two molecules of pentan-3-one can condense to form a hydroxy ketone. Assuming that pentan-3-one has an initial concentration of 1.00 M and that about 10.0% of pentan-3-one is converted to the hydroxy ketone product at room temperature, estimate the value of ΔG°.
