4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes IUPAC Naming
57PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each of the compounds below, provide the systematic name.
i.
ii.
For each of the compounds below, provide the systematic name.
i.
ii.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. 7-butyl-3,9,9-trimethylundecane
ii. 5-butyl-9-ethyl-3,4-dimethyldodecane
B
i. 7-butyl-3,9,9-trimethylundecane
ii. 8-butyl-4-ethyl-9,10-dimethyldodecane
C
i. 5-butyl-3,3,9-trimethylundecane
ii. 5-butyl-9-ethyl-3,4-dimethyldodecane
D
i. 5-butyl-3,3,9-trimethylundecane
ii. 8-butyl-4-ethyl-9,10-dimethyldodecane